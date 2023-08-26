IOTA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.16 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $409.34 million and $3.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003826 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006095 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000069 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

