IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Up 1,058.8% in August

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,058.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Panmure Gordon raised IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IQE
IQE Stock Down 9.3 %
About IQE
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.