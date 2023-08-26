IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Up 1,058.8% in August

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,058.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Panmure Gordon raised IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

IQE Stock Down 9.3 %

About IQE

IQEPF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 5,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Articles

