IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Raised by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.01. 552,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,478. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

