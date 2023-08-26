iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 285.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,771,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,976 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

