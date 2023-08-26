iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,927.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 148,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.