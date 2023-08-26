iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,100 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 433,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

