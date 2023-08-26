iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Reduced by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.66. 7,006,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

