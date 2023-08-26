iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,575 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $97.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.