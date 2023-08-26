iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Cut by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,917,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

