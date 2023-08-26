iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

