iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.40% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $107,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

