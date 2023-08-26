iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 48.0% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.49. 49,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,847. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
