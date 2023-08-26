iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Down 91.5% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the July 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,914. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
