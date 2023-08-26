iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.54. 1,048,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.61 and its 200-day moving average is $255.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

