iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,170,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,570,000 after acquiring an additional 181,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 607,072 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,464. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

