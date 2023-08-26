IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 17,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 49,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

IT Tech Packaging Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of IT Tech Packaging worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

