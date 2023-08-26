ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ITTOY stock remained flat at $14.55 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.17.
About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.