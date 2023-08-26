ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ITTOY stock remained flat at $14.55 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It engages in the provision of information services-related to science and engineering; maintenance, operation, and monitoring services; system and network support, system construction, and IT-related training services; IT systems operation and management, infrastructure operation and management, business and application operation and management, and satellite communications and broadcasting operation services; sale of network and security-related equipment, storage-related devices, software and other peripheral devices, etc., and provision of related consulting, deployment/building and support services, as well as building facility operation and management activities for computer centers; and provision of helpdesk and contact center operation services, IT education and training services, creation of instructional manuals, outbound services and back-office services.

