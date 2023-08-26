Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iveco Group Price Performance

IVCGF stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Iveco Group has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Iveco Group Company Profile

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

