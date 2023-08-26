Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 716 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 7,953,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,094. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

