Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $45.47. 13,051,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,856,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
