Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,032. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

