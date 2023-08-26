Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

SO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.09. 2,227,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

