Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,433. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

