Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.04. 4,539,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,279. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,547 shares of company stock worth $562,243. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

