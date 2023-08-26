Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HGER traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.87. 30,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

