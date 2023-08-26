Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,383,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

