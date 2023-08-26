Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Up 129.7% in August

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

JRFIF remained flat at $671.37 on Friday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a one year low of $659.29 and a one year high of $713.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $669.48.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

