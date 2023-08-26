Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Invests $205,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in CarMax by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,292,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,453,000 after acquiring an additional 703,221 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

KMX opened at $78.42 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

