Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.79 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $243,561.35 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00623034 USD and is down -30.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $330,054.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

