Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,441. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 104.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter.

Jiayin Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Jiayin Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 180.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 59,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

