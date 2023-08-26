JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 6,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JNS Price Performance

Shares of JNSH opened at $0.00 on Friday. JNS has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get JNS alerts:

About JNS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.