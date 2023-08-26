JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Shares Up 0.1%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Free Report) by 330.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

