Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after buying an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 252.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 554,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.22) to GBX 4,440 ($56.65) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.12) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.81) to GBX 2,920 ($37.25) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.82. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.