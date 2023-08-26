Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fortis by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,286,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,854,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,841,000 after acquiring an additional 558,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

