Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.91 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $117.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

