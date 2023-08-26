Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.69 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GIS opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.