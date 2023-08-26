Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 9,177 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 673.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,907,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,243,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 155,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.