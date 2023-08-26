Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

