JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Genpact (NYSE:G) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,033. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,099,000 after acquiring an additional 351,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 715,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,774 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

