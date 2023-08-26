JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $240.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.64. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.