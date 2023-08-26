JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $35.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.69.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Stock Up 1.0 %

FLYW stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $7,552,747.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,315 shares of company stock worth $16,790,846. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.