JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $192.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.67.

BR stock opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $184.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,116 shares of company stock worth $31,018,976 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

