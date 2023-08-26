JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18. 1,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 94,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

