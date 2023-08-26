Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Just Eat Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.
Just Eat Company Profile
Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Esports
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.