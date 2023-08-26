Justin A. Renz Sells 2,884 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $10,238.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $858.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $40,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ardelyx

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.