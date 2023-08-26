Justin A. Renz Sells 2,884 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $10,238.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ardelyx Trading Up 12.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $858.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.18.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
