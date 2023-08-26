K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of 99,737 Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Triple Flag Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFPM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $46,766,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,800 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $27,975,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $21,283,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $9,694,000.

NYSE:TFPM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 52,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

