K2 Principal Fund L.P. Decreases Holdings in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.37% of Solitario Resources worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Solitario Resources by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solitario Resources by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solitario Resources by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Solitario Resources by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Solitario Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,415. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.26. Solitario Resources Corp. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.77.

Solitario Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solitario Resources Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

