K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 422.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 4,127,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.01.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

