K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $102,000 in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.11% of Altitude Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 2,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

