K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 535,197 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,197 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,551,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 690,746 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $41,415,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,352,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

